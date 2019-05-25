Just days after the previous Intel open-source OpenCL compute runtime stack update, another tagged version is now available and it's good news for Broadwell owners.
This new Intel 19.20.13008 Compute Runtime doesn't list any prominent changes compared to the update just days ago, but in the support matrix is does now denote Broadwell hardware as being production quality. Earlier Intel compute run-time releases had been demoted to "beta" quality due to regressions with Intel's certification tests. But now with this new v19.20.13008 release, those regressions appear to be addressed and thus restoring the production certification.
Broadwell "Gen 8" graphics is the oldest hardware to be supported by Intel's modern OpenCL NEO driver stack. Those looking for OpenCL graphics support on Haswell and prior can continue using Intel's legacy Beignet driver with OpenCL 2.0 support. Beignet sources continue to be available and packaging throughout most modern Linux distributions while Intel is focusing on this "NEO" compute stack for Broadwell and forward through at least Icelake "Gen 11" hardware.
Those wanting to try out this latest Intel open-source Linux compute run-time stack can find it on GitHub.
