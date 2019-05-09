Intel released version 19.17.12918 of their OpenCL "NEO" open-source compute runtime stack this week.
With this Intel Compute Runtime 19.17.12918 release, they have updated their LLVM-based Intel graphics compiler, disabled Cannonlake "Gen 10" support in the build by default, and now supports SPIR-V 1.2.
With the Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.3 release now utilized, which happened recently, they note preparations for LLVM/Clang 9, implementing new LLVM intrinsics, and fixing performance gaps in LLVM8 with Phoronix workloads. (Though as Phoronix workloads, presumably referring to the Phoronix Test Suite benchmarks.)
As for disabling the Cannonlake/Gen10 support, they had been shipping that the past number of releases. Up to now they had been offering it as "experimental" OpenCL 2.1 while now they have just disabled the support in their official builds. But really that isn't surprising considering no Cannonlake hardware has/had come to retail channels with graphics hardware enabled. For Gen11 Icelake they already have "pre-release" OpenCL 2.1 support ready.
More details on this Intel compute update via GitHub.
