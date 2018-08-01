Intel Launches Open-Source Podcast Show
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 September 2018 at 03:46 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Intel's Open-Source Technology Center is launching a new initiative... a podcast. Through their new show Open-Source Voices they will be focusing upon their many open-source software projects and other efforts they are engaged in through the OTC. On their premiere episode happens to be Kelly Hammond (Software Engineering Director) and your's truly talking about the work Intel's been doing on Linux distribution development via Clear Linux.

Besides talking about their own open-source software work, they will be "[exploring] the broader implications of open source development, and highlights individuals behind the code."

Nicole Huesman of Intel is the host of the new Open-Source Voices series. This new Open-Source Voices podcast has actually been in the works for several months and was earlier this summer recording this inaugural episode, but all of the technical content still is relevant. One addition though is that last week at the Open-Source Summit, Intel announced a new safety-critical operating system effort that is in turn based on Clear Linux.

This premiere episode is on "An Evolution In OS Development" where Kelly Hammond talks about some of the motivations and work done on Clear Linux at Intel's Open-Source Technology Center. I'm there with my findings on Clear Linux's performance, thoughts on it, and other commentary about Linux distributions these days.

Those wanting to check out this new audio podcast series can find Episode 01 that has just been announced at 01.org. There's also other audio player options via their podcast hosting platform at SoundCloud. Other information on this new show can be found via today's 01.org announcement.


It will be interesting to see what their other future podcast episodes cover -- I'm certainly hoping for plenty on their open-source graphics driver projects (Mesa i965, OpenCL NEO, ANV Vulkan, the new Intel Iris Gallium3D driver, etc) and upstream kernel contributions.
