Intel Publishes Open-Source AI Reference Kits

Intel today announced the release of open-source "AI Reference Kits" to help in the development of artificial intelligence software around healthcare, manufacturing, and other fields.Intel in cooperation with Accenture announced the open-source AI Reference Kits to make AI "more accessible to organizations in on-prem, cloud and edge environments." These kits include AI model code, end-to-end machine learning pipeline instructions, and related software built around Intel oneAPI. The hope is with these reference kits to make deploying AI faster and more easily.The initially available Intel AI Reference Kits include code built around utility asset health, visual quality control, customer chatbot, and intelligent document indexing. The code is available from GitHub as well as Intel's website.

More details on the Intel Open-Source AI Reference Kits via this press release . The AI Reference Kit website can be found under Intel.com