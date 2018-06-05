Intel Announces The Core i7 8086K That Tops Out At 5.0GHz; 28-Core Chip Coming This Year
Following weeks of rumors, today at Computex Taipei 2018 Intel officially announced the limited edition Core i7 8086K that commemorates the 40th anniversary of Intel's x86 architecture.

The Intel Core i7 8086K is a six-core part plus Hyper Threading and has a 4.0GHz base frequency with 5.0GHz turbo frequency. Yep, the first 5.0GHz desktop processor! The TDP on this powerful desktop CPU is just 95 Watts and it supports dual-channel DDR4-2666 and Intel UHD Graphics. All the chip details here.

Intel will be giving away 8,086 of these new CPUs via a sweepstakes. Participation details here.

At Computex, Intel also demonstrated the first single-socket, 28-core desktop CPU. This 28-core CPU can also top out at 5GHz and is a desktop CPU. This new 28-core Intel CPU is said to be launching by year's end.
