The Contributor Covenant Is Now Adopted By All Intel Open-Source Projects (OTC)

Intel's Open-Source Technology Center (OTC) is now the latest organization making use of the Contributor Covenant for aiming to do more to promote a welcoming and inclusive environment.
Intel OTC is adopting the Contributor Covenant for all of their open-source projects. They went with the Contributor Covenant as they feel it's well written and represented, provides a clear expression of expectations, and represents open-source best practices.
The Contributor Covenant is what many open-source projects have made use of as their Code of Conduct ranging from Vulkan to FreeDesktop.org.
Imad Sousou, Corporate VP and GM of Intel OTC, announced the blanket adoption today on 01.org.
Intel OTC projects range from BlueZ to the Intel NVM Library to Clear Linux to countless deep learning frameworks, network and other hardware components and much more.
