Intel Releases OSPRay Studio v0.11 Visualization / Ray-Tracing App
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 June 2022 at 09:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
One of Intel's many wonderful open-source projects for creators is OSPRay Studio that is their interactive visualization and ray-tracing application built atop their OSPRay portable ray-tracing engine. OSPRay Studio has been making steady progress since its 2020 debut and out today is their newest update.

OSPRay Studio 0.11 builds off last week's OSPRay 2.10 release. The new OSPRay Studio 0.11 also brings various UI improvements, improved scene camera support, batch handling improvements, INTEL_lights_sunsky extension support for the glTF importer, support for the KHR_materials_emissive_strength glTF extension, support for multi-vendor light extensions in a single node in glTF scenes, and a number of bug fixes.

The full change-log and OSPRay Studio 0.11 downloads for Windows / Linux / macOS are available from GitHub.

Last week's OSPRay 2.10 engine update shifts to requiring a newer Intel ISPC compiler, newer OpenVKL volume kernel library requirements, various fixes, and other improvements.


OSPRay and OSPRay Studio continue evolving nicely along with the Intel oneAPI portfolio as a whole. For those curious I have already been running a number of OSPRay 2.10 benchmarks here on different CPUs. I also continue doing a lot of OSPRay Studio benchmarks on different CPUs and will be trying out the new OSPRay Studio 0.11 release soon.
Add A Comment
Related News
D3Cold-Off Power Savings Being Prepped For Intel's Linux Driver For Arc Graphics
Intel Still Hoping To Have oneAPI/SYCL GPU Acceleration In Blender 3.3
Intel Turning Their Gaussian & Neural Accelerator Into A DRM Driver
Mesa 22.2 Adds Option To Enable Compute Engine For Intel Arc Graphics
Intel Arc A380 Desktop Graphics Launch In China
Linux Patched For New Intel "MMIO Stale Data" Vulnerabilities
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: Rust For The Kernel Could Possibly Be Merged For Linux 5.20
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
The Bizarre Case Of Zstd's Very Slow Performance On Arch Linux
Experimental -O3 Optimizing The Linux Kernel For Better Performance Brought Up Again
Meta's Transparent Memory Offloading Saves Them 20~32% Of Memory Per Linux Server
EPEL Statistics Show Recent Surge In Rocky Linux Usage Past AlmaLinux, CentOS Stream
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Source Code Published
Linux 5.20 To Support Async Buffered Writes For XFS + IO_uring For Big Performance Boost