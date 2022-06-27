Intel Releases OSPRay Studio v0.11 Visualization / Ray-Tracing App

One of Intel's many wonderful open-source projects for creators is OSPRay Studio that is their interactive visualization and ray-tracing application built atop their OSPRay portable ray-tracing engine. OSPRay Studio has been making steady progress since its 2020 debut and out today is their newest update.
OSPRay Studio 0.11 builds off last week's OSPRay 2.10 release. The new OSPRay Studio 0.11 also brings various UI improvements, improved scene camera support, batch handling improvements, INTEL_lights_sunsky extension support for the glTF importer, support for the KHR_materials_emissive_strength glTF extension, support for multi-vendor light extensions in a single node in glTF scenes, and a number of bug fixes.
The full change-log and OSPRay Studio 0.11 downloads for Windows / Linux / macOS are available from GitHub.
Last week's OSPRay 2.10 engine update shifts to requiring a newer Intel ISPC compiler, newer OpenVKL volume kernel library requirements, various fixes, and other improvements.
OSPRay and OSPRay Studio continue evolving nicely along with the Intel oneAPI portfolio as a whole. For those curious I have already been running a number of OSPRay 2.10 benchmarks here on different CPUs. I also continue doing a lot of OSPRay Studio benchmarks on different CPUs and will be trying out the new OSPRay Studio 0.11 release soon.
