The First Benchmarks Of The Intel-Powered ODROID-H2 $111 Board

Last month ODROID announced an Intel-powered single board computer after their experimenting with a Ryzen SBC hadn't panned out for this company known for their high-performance ARM SBCs. The ODROID-H2 has begun shipping as this $111 USD Intel x86_64 quad-core board while for your viewing pleasure today are some initial performance benchmarks of this board.
The ODROID-H2 began shipping to customers this week. I don't yet have a ODROID-H2 for testing locally within a controlled environment but via a Phoronix reader got remote access for some initial benchmarking for the time being. Hopefully Hardkernel will be sending over an ODROID-H2 soon; they have also been in contact and in the days ahead will be running ODROID-XU4 benchmarks too.
Gemini Lake processor that is quad-core with a 1.5GHz base frequency and 2.5GHz turbo boost frequency and 4MB cache. The J4105 supports DDR4/LPDDR4 SO-DIMMs that are not included as part of the $111 price. So figure adding $30+ to the price depending upon your DDR4/LPDDR4 preferences or if you have any extra memory modules on hand. The ODROID-H2 has dual Gigabit Ethernet, NVMe and dual SATA 3.0 storage ports, two USB 2.0, and two USB 3.0 ports to make the connectivity options a heck of a lot better than most ARM SBCs in the ~$100 or less price point. With the Intel J4105 also comes the onboard UHD Graphics 600 via DisplayPort and HDMI outputs.
With being an x86_64 board, you can easily load up other Linux distributions on the ODROID-H2 while Ubuntu 18.04/18.10 are what come officially supported. For these quick remote benchmarks of the ODROID-H2, I ran some benchmarks compared to the SBCs in last week's Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ testing.
The ODROID-H2 is able to easily surpass those other budget SBCs tested, especially in multi-thread workloads and the cose-bases optimized for x86_64.
The performance of the ODROID-H2 is quite strong compared to these other ARM boards tested.
Below are some performance-per-dollar benchmarks of the ODROID-H2 compared to the other SBCs at their stock prices. For the ODROID-H2, $111 USD was used as the base price, but don't forget you need to supply your own (LP)DDR4 SO-DIMMs, so depending upon whether you have extra memory modules laying around, the price may be $30+ higher.
So even with the much higher price compared to the other ARM SBCs tested for this quick comparison, at $111 USD the ODROID-H2 offers good performance-per-Watt, even if knocking it down a bit further for the cost of DDR4 memory that needs to be supplied separately.
That's it for the remote benchmarks I have to share today of the ODROID-H2. Hopefully I'll have one locally soon for more extensive and controlled testing. Those wanting to learn more about this board can visit Hardkernel.com though as of writing is currently out-of-stock.
If you want to see how these boards compare to any hardware you may have, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1811280-SK-ODROIDH2714 for your own fully-automated, side-by-side benchmark comparison.
