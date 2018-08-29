Intel Open-Sources New TPM2 Software Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 31 August 2018 at 02:36 PM EDT. 4 Comments
INTEL --
This week Intel opened up a newly-completed Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM2) stack with support for Linux and Microsoft Windows.

This new TPM2 code supports the latest Trusted Computing Group v1.38 specification and is designed to work with any TPM2 hardware implementation. This new open-source software stack provides the TPM-T2SS as the heart of this new code as well as a new set of tools for interfacing with the TPM 2.0 device, a system daemon, and the kernel driver.

From Intel's blog post this week:
A TPM is a cryptographic coprocessor with secure storage and hardware-enforced access control. It is commonly used for software attestation, cryptographic key storage, storing root certificates, full disk encryption, and as an anchor for trusted execution environments. TPM has a variety of use cases, but a common use case is for the hardware to be used for secure boot, to ensure that secrets can be used only when known, trusted software has been loaded. Additionally, TPM can be used similar to a smart card, to verify that the correct software stack is trying to access the encryption keys.

Having an open-source TPM software stack allows systems developers to inspect the security-sensitive code, increasing their confidence in how it operates and permitting them to verify that it matches the TCG specifications.

Those wishing to learn more about it can do so at software.intel.com. The code is hosted on GitHub.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Formally Announces Whiskey Lake & Amber Lake Low-Power CPUs
Intel's 13 Patches For SGX Linux Support See Their 13th Revision
Intel Has Also Relicensed Their FSP Binaries: A Big Win To Coreboot, LinuxBoot
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Intel's Beignet OpenCL Driver Updated To Work With LLVM 6/7
Icelake LPSS, ChromeOS EC CEC Driver On Way To Linux 4.19 Kernel
Popular News This Week
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?
Valve Offers Up Proton Beta For Testing Steam Play Enhancements
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
Feral Teasing New Linux/macOS Port; Feral Interactive Has A New Shareholder
WireGuard Takes Another Step Towards The Mainline Linux Kernel