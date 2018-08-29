Intel Open-Sources New TPM2 Software Stack

This week Intel opened up a newly-completed Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM2) stack with support for Linux and Microsoft Windows.
This new TPM2 code supports the latest Trusted Computing Group v1.38 specification and is designed to work with any TPM2 hardware implementation. This new open-source software stack provides the TPM-T2SS as the heart of this new code as well as a new set of tools for interfacing with the TPM 2.0 device, a system daemon, and the kernel driver.
From Intel's blog post this week:
A TPM is a cryptographic coprocessor with secure storage and hardware-enforced access control. It is commonly used for software attestation, cryptographic key storage, storing root certificates, full disk encryption, and as an anchor for trusted execution environments. TPM has a variety of use cases, but a common use case is for the hardware to be used for secure boot, to ensure that secrets can be used only when known, trusted software has been loaded. Additionally, TPM can be used similar to a smart card, to verify that the correct software stack is trying to access the encryption keys.
Having an open-source TPM software stack allows systems developers to inspect the security-sensitive code, increasing their confidence in how it operates and permitting them to verify that it matches the TCG specifications.
Those wishing to learn more about it can do so at software.intel.com. The code is hosted on GitHub.
