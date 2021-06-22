Intel Announces New Leadership Roles, Business Unit Changes

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger continues working on restructuring the company and today announced some new leadership as well as business unit changes.
The highlights of today's corporate announcements include:
- Intel's Data Platform Group will be restructured into "Datacenter and AI" and "Network and Edge" business units.
- Intel is also forming two new business units around software and HPC/graphics.
- Sandra Rivera will serve as the VP and GM of the Datacenter and AI business unit.
- Nick McKeown who was a co-founder of Barefoot Networks prior to Intel acquiring the company two years ago will lead the Network and Edge group.
- Greg Lavender is joining Intel as CTO and SVP and GM of the new Software and Advanced Technology Group. Lavender is joining Intel from VMware and will be leading all of Intel's software efforts. It will be interesting to see if the new Software and Advanced Technology Group leads to any Linux support improvements/changes at the company.
- Raja Koduri will be leading the new Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group. The Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphic "AXG" group is their new HPC/graphics business unit.
More details on the changes at Intel.com.
