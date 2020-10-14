Intel Discloses New Ice Lake Xeon Security Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 October 2020 at 09:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel today is revealing a few details concerning upcoming Intel 3rd Generation Xeon Scalable "Ice Lake" processors.

Today the company is just talking security features of Ice Lake Xeon. The company is confirming these upcoming Xeon CPUs will support:

- Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX). While a number of security vulnerabilities around SGX have been disclosed since its debut in Skylake (Prime+Probe, LVI, SGAxe, Plundervolt, etc), Intel argues in today's announcement that it "is the most researched, updated and battle-tested TEE for data center confidential computing, with the smallest attack surface within the system." The Intel SGX Enclaves support for the Linux kernel remains a work-in-progress after going through patch review dozens of times.

- Intel Total Memory Encryption (TME). Total Memory Encryption has also been worked on for the Linux kernel already, similar to AMD's Secure Memory Encryption (SME).

- Intel Platform Firmware Resilience (PFR). PFR relies on an FPGA as a platform root of trust and can provide protection for the BIOS flash memory, BMC flash, SPI descriptor, Intel Management Engine, and power supply firmware from attacks.

- New cryptographic accelerators. Intel describes the Ice Lake Xeon crypto additions as "The first is a technique to stitch together the operations of two algorithms that typically run in combination yet sequentially, allowing them to execute simultaneously. The second is a method to process multiple independent data buffers in parallel."

That's it for today's Ice Lake Xeon disclosures and hopefully as the quarter moves on additional details will come to light.
1 Comment
Related News
GCC Getting Wired Up For Intel's Key Locker, UINTR, HRESET, AVX-VNNI
Intel Continues Prepping PKS For The Linux Kernel (Protection Keys for Supervisor)
Intel Media SDK 20.3 Released With AV1 Decode, Rocket Lake + DG1/SG1 Support
Intel's Latest Compute Code Is Enabling OpenCL 3.0 For All Hardware Since Broadwell
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Take Advantage Of The Intel DSA / ENQCMD In Sapphire Rapids
Intel Releases OpenVINO 2021.1 With Tigerlake Support, Expanded Capabilities
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
Chrome 86 Released With Native File-System, WebCodecs APIs
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (Zen 3) Linux Expectations - Should Be Good But No "Znver3" Compiler Yet
A New Linux Kernel Framework To Help Ensure You Don't Burn Yourself On Hot Devices