Intel NIR Optimizations Land In Mesa 18.2 That Help Skyrim With DXVK
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 July 2018 at 04:18 PM EDT. 4 Comments
MESA --
A few days back I wrote about some Intel open-source Vulkan "ANV" driver optimizations that really help the Skyrim game under DXVK with Wine to allow for a playable experience with Intel onboard graphics. Those patches have now been merged into Mesa 18.2.

Jason Ekstrand works out NIR optimizations around uniform buffer objects (UBOs) and found that it allowed the Skyrim Special Edition game under Wine with the DXVK D3D11-over-Vulkan translation layer to go from running the game at a snail's pace to something that is actually playable with Skylake-class hardware.

As of minutes ago, the work was merged into mainline Mesa Git for the August release of Mesa 18.2.0. Intel developer Jason Ekstrand commented, "this shaves 99.6% of the run time off of the ambient occlusion pass in Skyrim Special Edition when running under DXVK and shaves 92% off the runtime for a reasonably representative frame. When running the actual game, Skyrim goes from being a slide-show to a very stable and playable framerate on my SKL GT4e machine. "

The GT4e hardware for reference is the Intel Iris Pro Graphics 580, but will be interesting to see how well the game and other Vulkan-enabled software works on the more common Intel HD/UHD hardware.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.2 Git Lands RadeonSI OpenGL 4.4 Compatibility Profile Support
Mesa 18.1.3 Released With The Latest Load Of Fixes
RadeonSI GL 4.4 Compat Patches Make Wolfenstein & Doom With OpenGL Happy In Wine
Mesa 18.1.3 Is Coming This Week With Many RADV Fixes
V3D & VC4 Should Have Lower CPU Overhead, More Fixes
Patches Revised Taking RadeonSI OpenGL Compatibility Profile To v4.0
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
Compiler Fuzzing With Prog-Fuzz Is Turning Up Bugs In GCC, Clang
Python 3.7 Released With C API For Thread-Local Storage, Data Classes, Context Variables