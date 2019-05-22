For those making use of Intel's OpenCL "NEO" Compute Runtime, a new tagged release is now available.
The Intel 19.19.12968 Compute Runtime is this latest release consisting of the latest code around their OpenCL LLVM/Clang components with the graphics compiler, GMM Library, and related bits. With today's release, they pulled in the Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.4 update.
This Intel open-source OpenCL stack currently offers production-grade OpenCL 2.1 support for Skylake and newer (or beta quality for Broadwell). Pre-Broadwell OpenCL support on Intel hardware continues to be available through the former "Beignet" driver and will not be supported by this modern stack.
This Intel compute stack should get much more exciting once their SYCL support is in order.
See GitHub for details on today's new build, including convenient Ubuntu 64-bit binaries.
In case you missed it, Intel developers are also looking for user feedback on this compute stack.
