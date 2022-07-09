Intel Sends In More Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.20
Intel this week submitted to DRM-Next what it anticipates to be the last batch of "drm-intel-next" feature changes for the upcoming Linux 5.20 merge window.
Work already queued in DRM-Next for Linux 5.20 includes getting DG2/Alchemist add-in cards and Arctic Sound M into better shape where this might be the minimum kernel version needed for enjoying discrete Arc Graphics cards under Linux. There's also been the start of preparations around Xe HPC "Ponte Vecchio" but more enablement work is still needed there. Plus there are various other DG2/Alchemist changes and fixes among other i915 kernel driver activity that has been queued ahead of the Linux 5.20 merge window opening in late July.
Intel Arc Graphics
This week's drm-intel-next material includes suspend fixes in the display cold, properly blocking D3cold handling for now, general display code clean-ups, adding BIOS debug logs, and various other fixes. It's not particularly exciting on the end-user front but simply continues evolving the Intel i915 kernel graphics driver particularly around Intel's nearing discrete graphics cards.
The list of drm-intel-next changes for the week can be found via this pull request. The Linux 5.20 merge window opens up around the end of July while the stable kernel won't be out until around late September, which given the timing will hopefully be the kernel that works well enough for upcoming Intel Arc Graphics dGPUs.
Add A Comment