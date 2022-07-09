Intel Sends In More Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.20

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 July 2022 at 06:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel this week submitted to DRM-Next what it anticipates to be the last batch of "drm-intel-next" feature changes for the upcoming Linux 5.20 merge window.

Work already queued in DRM-Next for Linux 5.20 includes getting DG2/Alchemist add-in cards and Arctic Sound M into better shape where this might be the minimum kernel version needed for enjoying discrete Arc Graphics cards under Linux. There's also been the start of preparations around Xe HPC "Ponte Vecchio" but more enablement work is still needed there. Plus there are various other DG2/Alchemist changes and fixes among other i915 kernel driver activity that has been queued ahead of the Linux 5.20 merge window opening in late July.


Intel Arc Graphics


This week's drm-intel-next material includes suspend fixes in the display cold, properly blocking D3cold handling for now, general display code clean-ups, adding BIOS debug logs, and various other fixes. It's not particularly exciting on the end-user front but simply continues evolving the Intel i915 kernel graphics driver particularly around Intel's nearing discrete graphics cards.

The list of drm-intel-next changes for the week can be found via this pull request. The Linux 5.20 merge window opens up around the end of July while the stable kernel won't be out until around late September, which given the timing will hopefully be the kernel that works well enough for upcoming Intel Arc Graphics dGPUs.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's ANV Driver Lands VK_EXT_shader_module_identifier - Important For VKD3D-Proton
Intel SGX2 Support Poised To Land In Linux 5.20
Tesseract OCR 5.2 Engine Finds Success With AVX-512F
Intel Meteor Lake Bring-Up Begins For Linux Kernel Graphics Driver
Intel Begins Open-Source Graphics Driver Preparations For Meteor Lake
Intel Media Driver 2022Q2 Adds HDR10/HVS Support For DG2, Raptor Lake P Enabling
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Lennart Poettering - systemd + PulseAudio Creator - Departed Red Hat
The First RISC-V Laptop Announced With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Linux Support
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
Darktable 4.0 Released With Rewritten UI, Much Improved OpenCL Performance
XWayland "Rootfull" Changes Merged For Running A Complete Desktop Environment
SteamOS 3.3 Beta Released With Updated Drivers, Many Fixes