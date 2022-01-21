More Intel Raptor Lake Additions Arrive In Time For Linux 5.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 January 2022 at 03:41 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
While the Linux 5.17 merge window is closing this weekend with the debut of 5.17-rc1, managing to come in at the last minute are a few more additions for Intel's next-generation Raptor Lake processors.

The Linux 5.17 merge window already brought initial graphics support for Raptor Lake S and Raptor Lake support for the Intel VMD host bridge driver.

Now for rounding out the initial Raptor Lake additions for Linux 5.17 is adding support for this Alder Lake successor to the int340x and DPTF code.

The thermal control updates sent in on Friday add the Raptor Lake support to int340x. The int340x code is for the Intel thermal ACPI capabilities outside of the core CPU/SoC. Just new IDs are needed for Raptor Lake with no other changes over the existing code.

Additionally were ACPI updates for Linux 5.17 including an ACPI CPPC regression fix and then the Raptor Lake addition to the ACPI DPTF driver. DPTF in this context is the Intel Dynamic Platform and Thermal Framework.


Expect more Raptor Lake enablement to happen for the Linux 5.18 cycle this spring while the actual Raptor Lake processor launch is expected to happen around the end of 2022.
