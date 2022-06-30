Intel Continues Meteor Lake Preparations For Coreboot

Earlier this month Intel began committing Meteor Lake code to Coreboot for beginning to enable what will be the 14th Gen Core processors under this open-source system firmware solution used by Google Chromebooks and other use-cases. Intel engineers are ending out June with more Meteor Lake enablement code landing ahead of these processors expected to launch in 2023.In addition to Intel open-source engineers working on enablement of Meteor Lake within the Linux kernel and other upstream, open-source software, they have continued their trend of early enablement too for Coreboot. In this context much of their Coreboot motivation seems to be about ensuring Google Chromebook design wins with Coreboot being a requirement there while sadly the selection of retail motherboards capable of running Coreboot is extremely limited.

The initial Meteor Lake SoC bring-up to the ROM and RAM stages have now been merged to upstream Coreboot. There has also been new IDs added, ACPI work, and other pending work for further booting up Meteor Lake on Coreboot. So all appears to be going well on the Meteor Lake enablement front well ahead of launch and would be great if AMD committed similar resources early on for such timely upstream work.Meteor Lake isn't expected to market until H2'2023 as the successor to the Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" processors launching later this year. Meteor Lake is manufactured on the Intel 4 process.