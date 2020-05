Silicon bring-up with many tens of billions of transistors needs surgical teamwork of various engineering functions. With only remote access to labs spread worldwide, this was deemed impossible, until now.



Masks can’t hide the excitement. #NoTransistorLeftBehind #JoinTheOdyssey pic.twitter.com/3ETI8TbDG2 — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) May 1, 2020

Intel's graphics driver team continues amassing more changes for Linux 5.8 Intel already began sending in graphics driver changes to DRM-Next in preparation for Linux 5.8. This week they sent in another batch of new feature material. The work this round includes:- Additional workarounds for Gen12 Tiger Lake graphics.- Fixes to power management code for Gen11/Icelake and newer.- Soft RC6 code improvements for greater power efficiency. This is being done to prefer soft-rc6 over the RPS DOWN_TIMEOUT interrupt. This should reduce oscillation during steady workloads with micro-sleeps.- "Lots of refactoring that prep for upcoming changes."- Various other bug fixes.There still should be at least one more batch of feature code in time for making the cut-off ahead of Linux 5.8. The full list of changes this pull can be found via this pull request The Intel Graphics team meanwhile on Twitter has been teasing a new chip with Raja and Jim.