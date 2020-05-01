Intel already began sending in graphics driver changes to DRM-Next in preparation for Linux 5.8. This week they sent in another batch of new feature material. The work this round includes:
- Additional workarounds for Gen12 Tiger Lake graphics.
- Fixes to power management code for Gen11/Icelake and newer.
- Soft RC6 code improvements for greater power efficiency. This is being done to prefer soft-rc6 over the RPS DOWN_TIMEOUT interrupt. This should reduce oscillation during steady workloads with micro-sleeps.
- "Lots of refactoring that prep for upcoming changes."
- Various other bug fixes.
There still should be at least one more batch of feature code in time for making the cut-off ahead of Linux 5.8. The full list of changes this pull can be found via this pull request.
