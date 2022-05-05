Alchemist/DG2 Compute, Tigerlake+ Security Fix Head To Intel's Linux 5.19 Graphics Code

We are nearing the cut-off for new feature code to land in the DRM-Next display/graphics drivers for Linux 5.19 while this morning Intel engineers sent in a final drm-intel-gt-next feature update ahead of this next kernel.
Building off earlier code already in DRM-Next, another round of feature updates from the Intel GT side were submitted today to DRM-Next for Linux 5.19. These last minute items include:
- There is now the compute engine ABI for exposing the Compute Command Streamers (CCS) to user-space for DG2/Alchemist hardware, a.k.a. getting the compute support ready for these forthcoming Arc Graphics GPUs. The kernel side is getting squared away and the user-space Intel Compute-Runtime for OpenCL and Level Zero has also been making DG2 preparations.
- Also for DG2/Alchemist is defining the GuC firmware version for the driver in supporting the first firmware version for this graphics micro-controller for DG2.
- Adding the Ponte Vecchio code definitions while the "PVC" driver development will likely heat up more for the following kernel cycle.
- A security issue affecting Tiger Lake Gen12 graphics and newer is included. This Tiger Lake and newer fix is a problem around LRI relative addressing.
See this pull request for the i915 kernel driver code on its way to DRM-Next / Linux 5.19. The Linux 5.19 stable kernel will be out in July.
