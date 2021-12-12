Intel Contributes A Number Of Vulkan Filters/Improvements To FFmpeg

Aside from the separate work around experimental Vulkan Video decode support, thanks to Intel recently there have been a number of Vulkan improvements to the FFmpeg code around new accelerated filters.
Last year saw early Vulkan support landing in FFmpeg and that has continued since for this widely-used multimedia library. Thanks to Intel engineers there have been some recent Vulkan additions in FFmpeg Git.
These additions include a Vulkan-based horizontal flipping filter (hflip_vulkan), a vertical flipping filter (vflip_vulkan), a horizontal and flipping filter (flip_vulkan), a transpose filter (transpose_vulkan), and then infrastructure improvements.
Some of the other FFmpeg Vulkan work includes fully supporting customizable validation layers for Vulkan, the ability to support allocating all planes in a single allocation in order to match better with Intel's VA-API usage, mapping frames with planes in a single VkDeviceMemory, NV12 format map to Vulkan frame, and semaphore improvements.
Great seeing the continued progress of Vulkan outside of the game engine space. All of this Vulkan work is in FFmpeg Git along with many other improvements ahead of its next release. Some of the other FFmpeg non-Vulkan improvements living within Git include Apple Graphics SMC encoder support, new filters, an AV1 low overhead bitstream format muxer, LoongArch support, a Speex decoder, and the usual mix of other new encoders/decoders/muxers/demuxers.
