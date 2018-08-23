Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 August 2018 at 03:55 PM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Over the past day online there has been lots of controversy following some high-profile sites reporting about Intel's "un-friendly microcode license update" and its "ban on benchmarking", among other catch phrases. It's now been officially cleared up by Intel with a simpler license that doesn't forbid benchmarking, allows distribution vendors to re-distributed these binary files to their users, and doesn't have any other nastiness integrated into the legal text.

There were some three dozen or so tweets and emails to me today asking about it, but wasn't somehow something I didn't see, but knew would be corrected and didn't feel like reporting the hype train (some even suggesting Intel CPUs now couldn't be benchmarked at all...). The short-lived microcode licensing update had actually been out there for several days now done up by some overzealous Intel legal folks. Following all of the public attention and pressure, Intel was quick to clear up the situation.


Intel's Imad Sousou, the GM of Intel's Open-Source Technology Center, has confirmed they have put the CPU microcode updates under a corrected license.




The license can be found on Intel's 01.org. This license is short and sweet and does away with any benchmarking restrictions, allows redistribution assuming their copyright is respected, and just doesn't allow reverse-engineering/disassembly.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's Beignet OpenCL Driver Updated To Work With LLVM 6/7
Icelake LPSS, ChromeOS EC CEC Driver On Way To Linux 4.19 Kernel
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"
Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
Intel Publishes New DRM Driver For Their Arria 10 FPGA System
Intel IWD Wireless Daemon v0.6 Released
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts
USB Patches Posted For Linux 4.19 Kernel, Including The New USB-C DisplayPort Driver