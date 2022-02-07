Intel Releases 20220207 Microcode For Linux Users To Provide Important Security Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 February 2022 at 04:16 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
As part of Intel making a number of security disclosures public today, Intel has published updated CPU microcode images for Linux users via their GitHub repository.

Over on the Intel Security Center are their round of security bulletins for this "patch Tuesday" and their first big batch of security disclosures since November. There are advisories issued ranging from their Intel Smart Campus and Capital Global Summit Android apps to various processor and BIOS disclosures.


This month's Intel security advisories made public today.


Intel simultaneously released Intel CPU microcode for Linux 20220207 that contains the updated CPU microcode going back to 6th Gen Core CPUs.

There are two primary CPU security updates with the new microcode releases. Intel SA-00528 is a "7.1 High" CVSS scoring vulnerability that could lead to privilege escalation for users with local access to the system. The escalation comes from a bad actor being able to make use of test/debug logic of select Intel processors to allow an unauthenticated local user potentially escalating privileges. Fortunately the vulnerable CPUs there is rather limited to lower-end Pentium and Atom parts. The broader security issue being addressed is Intel SA-00532 that could lead to a denial of service by authenticated users due to insufficient control flow management. That "5.6 medium" CVSS score vulnerability affects CPUs going back to 6th Gen Core.

Plus the new microcode has updates for various functional issues on various generations of Intel Core and Xeon CPUs. If keeping up with your system firmware updates, some systems have already been shipping the new Intel CPU microcode since last month. Fortunately, from prior testing at least on the select hardware locally already having seen updated CPU microcode, this round of microcode updates doesn't appear to have any detrimental impact on performance but will test now with other generations of Intel CPUs to confirm.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" Continues Moving In Right Direction With Linux 5.17
Vulkan Ray-Tracing's VK_KHR_ray_query Lands For Intel's Open-Source Linux Driver
Intel Preparing Wi-Fi 7 / 802.11be / EHT Support For The Linux Kernel
Convenient Intel PPIN Reporting To Come With Linux 5.18
Intel Graphics System Controller Support Getting Buttoned Up For Linux
Intel HFI To Premiere In Linux 5.18 For Improving Hybrid CPU Performance/Efficiency
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
Steam Deck Platform Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
Less Than 10% Of Firefox Users On Linux Are Running Wayland
System76-Scheduler Is A New Pop!_OS Rust Effort To Improve Desktop Responsiveness
LLVM Clang 15 Enables Faster Square Root Instructions For AMD Zen
It's 2022: Linux Open-Source GPU Drivers Seeing 3dfx Glide API Support
Microsoft Posts Updated "DXGKRNL" Linux Kernel Driver For WSL/WSA
The Less Than Ideal State Of AMD Open-Source Firmware Support In 2022