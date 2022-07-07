Intel Meteor Lake Bring-Up Begins For Linux Kernel Graphics Driver
Following yesterday's debut of Meteor Lake platform support within Intel's Graphics Compiler, Intel's "i915" Linux kernel graphics driver has begun seeing patches around Meteor Lake support as that 14th Gen Core successor to Raptor Lake.

From the kernel side, the patches posted last night are just the very initial bits for Meteor Lake. These patches though do confirm Meteor Lake as having Xe_LPD+ "Display version 14" capabilities, version 13 media block, and version 12.70 for its graphics block. These versions indicate an upgrade over "version 13" display engine for Xe LPD in use currently, moving beyond the "version 12" media block used in current generation hardware, and a minor update to the graphics engine. From the IGC patches at least, it sounds like the integrated graphics capabilities with Meteor Lake will be similar to Xe HP DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics in terms of capabilities.

The initial patch work adds Meteor Lake M graphics PCI IDs as 0x7D40, 0x7D43, and 0x7DC0. Meteor Lake P graphics IDs are 0x7D45, 0x7D47, 0x7D55, 0x7D60, 0x7DC5, 0x7DD5, and 0x7DE0. Again, not too meaningful for the quantity of Meteor Lake graphics PCI IDs as it may just be the incomplete/initial list, some IDs may be reserved for engineering samples / pre-production parts, and/or reserved IDs for possible but not currently planned models.


It's just the first 70 lines of code for Meteor Lake graphics for the i915 kernel driver but those wanting to see the initial patches can find them on the mailing list. Given the timing it won't likely see initial support in the kernel until the 5.21/6.0 cycle.
