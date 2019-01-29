Intel's Linux Driver Stack Continues Getting Plumbed For FP16 Visuals / Wide Color Gamut
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 29 January 2019 at 06:45 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Among the recent projects by Intel's open-source graphics driver crew for Linux has been supporting FP16 visuals for handling wide color gamut with a focus on Android support in particular. A big set of Mesa patches for this effort have now been posted.

Some FP16 visuals patches were posted earlier this month for Mesa while on Monday a set of 13 more patches were published. These Mesa patches go along with yet-to-hit-mainline DRM driver patches for supporting the necessary formats as well as patches for Wayland/Weston to handle FP16 visuals.

Ultimately all of this work plus code still to be written will allow the Intel driver stack to support the likes of EXT_surface_SMPTE2086_metadata and EXT_gl_colorspace_scrgb for offering wide color gamut support.

These newest Mesa patches can be found on the dev list along with references to the needed kernel DRM and Wayland patches, although keep in mind the work isn't yet finished up for end-users, but hopefully all of this work will be merged and ready by later in the year.

In related news, landing this week ahead of Mesa 19.0 was some sRGB additions to Mesa including the exposing of EXT_sRGB_write_control.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Linux 5.1 Picking Up Intel Coffeelake GVT, More Icelake IDs Added
Intel's Initial Open-Source, LLVM-Based SYCL Compiler Is Now Available
Intel Linux WiFi Driver Seeing Support For The 22260 "Cyclone Peak", Other New Cards
Intel Could Finally Be Ready To Enable Fastboot By Default For Skylake & Newer
Intel Is Working On A Vulkan Overlay Layer, Inspired By Gallium3D HUD
Intel Lands Transform Feedback Support In Their Vulkan Driver For Mesa 19.0
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons