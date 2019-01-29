Intel's Linux Driver Stack Continues Getting Plumbed For FP16 Visuals / Wide Color Gamut

Among the recent projects by Intel's open-source graphics driver crew for Linux has been supporting FP16 visuals for handling wide color gamut with a focus on Android support in particular. A big set of Mesa patches for this effort have now been posted.
Some FP16 visuals patches were posted earlier this month for Mesa while on Monday a set of 13 more patches were published. These Mesa patches go along with yet-to-hit-mainline DRM driver patches for supporting the necessary formats as well as patches for Wayland/Weston to handle FP16 visuals.
Ultimately all of this work plus code still to be written will allow the Intel driver stack to support the likes of EXT_surface_SMPTE2086_metadata and EXT_gl_colorspace_scrgb for offering wide color gamut support.
These newest Mesa patches can be found on the dev list along with references to the needed kernel DRM and Wayland patches, although keep in mind the work isn't yet finished up for end-users, but hopefully all of this work will be merged and ready by later in the year.
In related news, landing this week ahead of Mesa 19.0 was some sRGB additions to Mesa including the exposing of EXT_sRGB_write_control.
