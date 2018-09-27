Intel Opens Up Their Mesa 3D Continuous Integration Test Data To All

At XDC2018 in Spain this morning the talks were focused on testing of Mesa / continuous integration. During the talk by Mark Janes, the Intel open-source crew announced the public availability of all their CI data.
The flow of Mesa Continuous Integration results on Mesa itself as well as feature branches is now available from mesa-ci.01.org. It's certainly useful for developers though for end-users won't be particularly interesting -- the tests are focused on Khronos' OpenGL and Vulkan CTS, Piglit, Google's dEQP, Vulkan Crucible, and other unit/conformance tests in trying to spot regressions with new Mesa commits. Intel's CI infrastructure had been open-source but the information made public had been limited. Intel tests Mesa with around 200 different systems from Intel hardware generations spanning back a decade.
Valve meanwhile continues sponsoring LunarG to performance test Mesa Git as well as development feature branches. That data is available via share.lunarg.com. But it's important to note that these tests too are obviously catered towards Mesa developers and not gamers. Those tests are done using Vulkan/OpenGL traces of games and not games itself so their performance data isn't reflective of actual gameplay performance but rather trying to detect changes in Mesa driver performance.
Also entertaining from this morning at XDC2018 was the "Intel free software spectrum". Photo below courtesy of Collabora's Robert Foss with the livestream image quality being too poor for a screenshot itself:
