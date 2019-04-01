Intel's Mesa Driver Now Supports Icelake Performance Counters

The latest bit of Icelake "Gen 11" graphics enablement for the open-source Intel Linux graphics driver is supporting the performance counters/queries for exposing them through the OpenGL driver for the debugging/analyzing of performance bottlenecks.
The Icelake perf metrics were added for being able to expose the clocks, number of active execution units, cache misses, pipe activity, vertex/compute shader hardware threads dispatched, stalls, L3 throughput, and a variety of other counters.
These bits were enabled on Sunday for the Mesa 19.1-devel Git code, which should debut in May. The Icelake Linux graphics support should overall be in good shape with the latest kernel and Mesa while recently we've seen various other last-minute additions like this performance counter work come about for rounding out the support ahead of the expected Icelake processor launch late in 2019. It's looking like there will be top-notch open-source Icelake driver support across the board (beyond just the integrated graphics) ahead of launch day.
Add A Comment