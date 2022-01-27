Intel's Vulkan 1.3 Support All Ready For Mesa 22.0

As expected, Intel's open-source "ANV" driver is ready to go with Vulkan 1.3 for Mesa 22.0.
On Tuesday was The Khronos Group's announcement of the Vulkan 1.3 specification. Both Intel and Radeon (RADV) had launch-day driver patches ready with the merge requests timed for the embargo lift. This was great timing and showing the successes these days of the open-source Linux GPU drivers compared to the OpenGL API support delays experienced years ago. RADV managed to mainline its patches that same day while the Intel ANV patches were pending a bit longer as they were merging the Vulkan dynamic rendering support as required by Vulkan 1.3.
Now today in Mesa 22.0-devel, the final Intel Vulkan 1.3 patches are in place with Vulkan 1.3 being formally advertised. All the Vulkan 1.3 functionality is in place for Intel ANV (and Radeon RADV) for Mesa 22.0 which will see its feature freeze imminent and aims to release as stable in March.
Brought into the core spec with Vulkan 1.3 is dynamic rendering, synchronization2 functionality, the dot product extension, buffer device addresses to use pointers, and a number of other extensions. 23 extensions in total were promoted to core for this two-year major Vulkan spec bump.
