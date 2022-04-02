Intel Media SDK 22.3.1 Released With Raptor Lake Support, More DG2/Alchemist Features

Following Intel's Arc A-Series mobile graphics introduction from earlier in the week, Intel open-source engineers have released their Media Driver/SDK 22.3.1 version that includes more DG2/Alchemist feature enablement.
One of the exciting aspects of the Intel Arc A-Series is full support for AV1 video encoding, in addition to the existing AV1 decoding on Intel graphics hardware.
The Intel Media SDK 22.3.1 release enables DG2/Alchemist and ATS-M encoding support for AV1 as well as VP9, HEVC, AVC, and JPEG. There is also improved AV1 decoding robustness, render copy support, Video Processing (VP) kernel source code, and other improvements for the new Intel discrete GPUs.
In addition to getting Alchemist graphics support up to par for media encode/decode, the Media Driver 22.3.1 release also adds initial support for Raptor Lake S (RPL-S) for next-generation Intel processors succeeding Alder Lake. This new release also improves the VP9 encode performance for some situations on Tiger Lake Gen12 class hardware.
Downloads and more details on today's Intel Media Driver "2022Q1" (v22.3.1) release via GitHub.
