Intel Media Driver Adding Vulkan Video Acceleration Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 29 May 2022 at 06:55 PM EDT. 7 Comments
INTEL --
While Intel has long supported GPU-based video decode acceleration on Linux using the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) and more recently via oneVPL under their oneAPI umbrella, with their Intel Media Driver stack they have begun offering support for video decoding using the cross-platform video acceleration extensions to the Vulkan API.

Back in April of 2021 the initial Vulkan Video API extensions were proposedfor both video encode and decode across Windows and Linux. The extensions remain in provisional form but will hopefully be firmed up soon. Notably missing still is VP9 and AV1 extensions for video encode/decode.


Over the past week, the Intel Media Driver open-source software has begun seeing commits for enabling Vulkan decode support.

Last week was initial HEVC decode using Vulkan that was "passing all [the conformance test suite tests]." And then just before the weekend there was Vulkan HEVC and AVC decode implemented and verified to be working correctly for Tiger Lake (TGLLP / Gen12) graphics.

It's great seeing this coming and hopefully will lead to more industry support for Vulkan Video. Back when the provisional specs were published, NVIDIA published a Vulkan beta driver supporting the extensions but has been slow to pick up support elsewhere. David Airlie and others have slowly been working on Vulkan Video for Intel and AMD Radeon graphics with Mesa. So it's possible we'll see Vulkan Video implementations both from Intel Media Driver and via the Mesa-based stack as well. Hopefully as well the VP9 and AV1 Vulkan extensions will be out before long.
7 Comments
Related News
Intel oneVPL 2022.1 Brings Support For Arc A Series, Rocky Linux, Better Multi-GPU
CXL Support Continues To Be Refined In Linux 5.19 Ahead Of Next-Gen Servers
Intel's Rewritten Audio Driver "AVS" Begins Landing In Linux 5.19
Intel Arc Graphics Get Linux Driver Fix To Support HDMI [email protected]
Linux 5.19 Lands New Intel IFS Driver For Helping To Detect Faulty Silicon
Intel SGX Enclaves Were Prone To Crashes On Linux Under Heavy Memory Pressure
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Linux 5.19 Finally Removes Obsolete x86 a.out Support
Btrfs Gets Some Buttery Good Improvements With Linux 5.19
PostgreSQL 15 Performance Improving With Faster Sorting, Many New Features