Intel Media Driver Q2-2020 Ships With Better Tiger Lake Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 July 2020 at 07:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel has shipped its second quarter open-source Media Driver release that provides accelerated video encoding/decoding capabilities on Linux systems.

The Intel Media Driver Q2'2020 release continues evolving the Gen12/Xe Graphics support for forthcoming Tiger Lake systems as well as for the likes of Rocket Lake and DG1. New on the Gen12/TGL front is HEVC SCC encoding, 16-bit format support, better performance via utilizing the media BLT engine for surface hardware copies, engine-to-engine (E2E) compression support, and surface sharing.

The Intel Media Driver Q2-2020 release also has HEVC VDEnc improvements, various video processing improvements, and a number of different bug fixes.

The Intel Media Driver Q2-2020 (20.2) release can be downloaded in source form from GitHub.

Meanwhile for the next quarterly feature release with Q3-2020/20.3 is a very exciting new addition: accelerated AV1 decoding for Gen12 that didn't land in time for this 20.2 milestone.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC 11 Compiler Lands Intel Sapphire Rapids + Alder Lake Support
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands
Intel Details Thunderbolt 4 With More Capabilities, USB4 Compatibility
Intel Architectural LBR Support Going Into Linux 5.9
GCC Compiler Support Posted For Intel AMX
Frame-Buffer Compression Support For Vintage Intel i865 Graphics Revived
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
Phoronix.com Transition To New Server Complete
Server Infrastructure Upgrade Weekend - AMD EPYC Rome Across The Board
Raspberry Pi 4's Vulkan Driver Is Now More Usable - Supporting More Features
New readfile() System Call Under Review For Reading Small~Medium Files Faster