Intel Media Driver Q2-2020 Ships With Better Tiger Lake Support

Intel has shipped its second quarter open-source Media Driver release that provides accelerated video encoding/decoding capabilities on Linux systems.
The Intel Media Driver Q2'2020 release continues evolving the Gen12/Xe Graphics support for forthcoming Tiger Lake systems as well as for the likes of Rocket Lake and DG1. New on the Gen12/TGL front is HEVC SCC encoding, 16-bit format support, better performance via utilizing the media BLT engine for surface hardware copies, engine-to-engine (E2E) compression support, and surface sharing.
The Intel Media Driver Q2-2020 release also has HEVC VDEnc improvements, various video processing improvements, and a number of different bug fixes.
The Intel Media Driver Q2-2020 (20.2) release can be downloaded in source form from GitHub.
Meanwhile for the next quarterly feature release with Q3-2020/20.3 is a very exciting new addition: accelerated AV1 decoding for Gen12 that didn't land in time for this 20.2 milestone.
