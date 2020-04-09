Intel Media Linux Driver Q1-2020 Released With Tiger Lake Features, Better VP9 Encode

Intel's open-source multimedia crew has released their Media Driver Q1'2020 build for Linux users. This Intel Media driver is what provides Video Acceleration API (VA-API) capabilities for Intel GPU-based video encode/decode for Broadwell through next-gen Tiger Lake.
The Intel Media Driver Q1-2020 release has continued its bring-up of Tiger Lake. New features for Tiger Lake that are now exposed on the video front are HEVC SCC (Screen Content Coding) decode, better robustness, enhanced tile mode support, and other changes.
This quarterly Intel Media Driver update also has better VP9 decode scalability for increased performance in 5k+ and there are fixes surrounding VP9, VC1, HEVC encoding, and other random fixes throughout this official Intel VA-API Linux driver.
More details on the Intel Media Driver Q1-2020 update for source downloads and the full change-log via GitHub.
Add A Comment