Alder Lake S Support Added To Intel's Open-Source Media Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 January 2021 at 12:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Last quarter Intel began upstreaming their open-source Alder Lake S graphics support for Linux. It hasn't been too big of a feat or revealed many details since it's still Gen12 / Xe graphics seen since Tiger Lake. But it's been coming along and over the past month is now wired up into Intel's open-source Media Driver stack too.

Merged back on Christmas was the initial decode patch for Alder lake S (ADL_S) that was just a few hundred lines of code thanks to largely re-using the existing Gen12 driver code paths.

That work is in the tentative Intel Media Driver 21.1 tag.

The Alder Lake S video decode/encode capabilities are outlined via the GitHub page but amount to the same coverage as Tiger Lake and the forthcoming Rocket Lake -- including HEVC 12-bit, VP9 12-bit, AV1 8-bit/10-bit decode, and the other existing support we've been seeing for a while.

In any case, great seeing the Alder Lake open-source driver support getting squared away many months ahead of launch with the hardware not expected to surface until the second half of this year -- more than likely into Q4. But that's one of the great things with Intel is continuing to see generally very timely open-source hardware support so it can work its way into the major Linux distributions ahead of the hardware shipping to customers.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Has A New Driver For Linux 5.12: Reporting Your Laptop's Hinge/Keyboard Angle
More Intel Graphics Work In Linux 5.12: Gen7 Improvements, Faster Suspend/Resume
Intel oneAPI Level Zero 1.1 Headers/Loader Released
Linux 5.12 To Allow Disabling Intel Graphics Security Mitigations
Intel "Compute Walker" Support Lands For Xe HP In Linux Drivers
Pat Gelsinger Is Going Back To Intel As New CEO
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Red Hat Announces No-Cost RHEL For Small Production Environments
FreeBSD Continues Work On Ridding Its Base Of GPL-Licensed Software
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Vulkan Wayland Compositors Are Nearing Reality
Wine Developers Are Working On A New Linux Kernel Sync API To Succeed ESYNC/FSYNC
Linux 5.10.8 Kernel Released - Finally Fixes That Btrfs Performance Regression