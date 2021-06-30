Intel Media Driver 2021Q2 Focuses On Gen12 Enhancements
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 June 2021 at 06:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
In preparing to close out the second quarter, the Intel Media Driver 2021Q2 was released today as the company's open-source stack for supporting GPU-accelerated video encode/decode on Linux.

The open-source Intel Media Driver is their modern VA-API implementation for offering video acceleration on Broadwell through all current generation Gen12 / Xe Graphics hardware for video encode/decode and processing.

With today's quarterly update, the bulk of the work was focused on Gen12 with Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, DG1, SG1, and Alder Lake S/P improvements. There is now better robustness for AV1 decode errors, enabled MBQP in ForceQP mode for AVC VDEnc, planar BGR and RGB surface output support for video analytics usage, and enabling the 3D Look Up Table (3DLUT) for HDR usage.

Aside from the Gen12/Xe specific work, there is just a fix reported for tone mapping corruption with HDR10 P010 to SDR NV12 conversion.

The new open-source Intel Media Driver release can be downloaded in source form from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Confirms Q2'22 Ramp For Xeon Sapphire Rapids As Good News For Their Linux Bring-Up
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Crocus Gallium3D Adds Experimental Intel Gen8 Graphics, Overlapping With Iris Driver
Habana Labs Driver Drops Default Memory Scrubbing For Better Performance, Other Changes
Intel Lands More Open-Source Vulkan Driver Changes For Ray-Tracing
Intel Announces New Leadership Roles, Business Unit Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME
Linux 5.14 Set To See Many New Features, New GPU Support, Other Exciting Changes
Linux 5.13 Released With Apple M1 Bringup, Landlock, FreeSync HDMI + Much More
NVIDIA Proposes The Linux Hardware Timestamping Engine
Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux