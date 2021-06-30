Intel Media Driver 2021Q2 Focuses On Gen12 Enhancements

In preparing to close out the second quarter, the Intel Media Driver 2021Q2 was released today as the company's open-source stack for supporting GPU-accelerated video encode/decode on Linux.
The open-source Intel Media Driver is their modern VA-API implementation for offering video acceleration on Broadwell through all current generation Gen12 / Xe Graphics hardware for video encode/decode and processing.
With today's quarterly update, the bulk of the work was focused on Gen12 with Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, DG1, SG1, and Alder Lake S/P improvements. There is now better robustness for AV1 decode errors, enabled MBQP in ForceQP mode for AVC VDEnc, planar BGR and RGB surface output support for video analytics usage, and enabling the 3D Look Up Table (3DLUT) for HDR usage.
Aside from the Gen12/Xe specific work, there is just a fix reported for tone mapping corruption with HDR10 P010 to SDR NV12 conversion.
The new open-source Intel Media Driver release can be downloaded in source form from GitHub.
