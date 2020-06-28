Intel Media Driver 20.2.pre4 Brings DG1 Graphics Card Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 June 2020 at 09:18 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel's open-source media team has released a new development snapshot of their media driver that provides GPU-accelerated video encode/decode capabilities on Linux.

Intel Media Driver 2020Q2 Pre-release 20.2.pre4 is this new version out Sunday. The Intel Media Driver 20.2.pre4 doesn't have any formal change-log but in digging through the recent patches, the big highlight is certainly initial support for the DG1 developer graphics card as the first Xe Graphics dGPU offering, but there are also other changes as part of this 20.2.pre4 release:

- Initial open-source support for the DG1 discrete graphics card, contingent upon the forthcoming kernel support. The exposed media encode/decode capabilities for resolution limits and supported codecs is the same as Tigerlake.

- Tigerlake/Gen12 fixes.

- Optimizations to reduce driver latency.

- Error reporting improvements and other low-level code changes.

- Bug fixes.

This open-source Intel Media Driver 20.2.pre4 release can be downloaded at GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Begins Volleying Open-Source Patches Around Intel AMX
Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-06 Released With New Features
Intel Squaring Away "Hours of Battery Life" Feature For New Notebooks On Linux
Intel P-State Getting Energy Efficiency Knob, EPB Knob Change
Intel DG1 Graphics Card Support Lands In Mesa 20.2 For OpenGL / Vulkan
It's Looking Like FSGSBASE Support Might Finally Land In Linux 5.9
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
GNOME's Window Rendering Culling Was Broken Leading To Wasted Performance
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released
Google Posts Patches So The Linux Kernel Can Be LTO-Optimized By Clang
LLVM Developers Plotting Path Forward For Moving To A New Git Branch Name