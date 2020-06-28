Intel's open-source media team has released a new development snapshot of their media driver that provides GPU-accelerated video encode/decode capabilities on Linux.
Intel Media Driver 2020Q2 Pre-release 20.2.pre4 is this new version out Sunday. The Intel Media Driver 20.2.pre4 doesn't have any formal change-log but in digging through the recent patches, the big highlight is certainly initial support for the DG1 developer graphics card as the first Xe Graphics dGPU offering, but there are also other changes as part of this 20.2.pre4 release:
- Initial open-source support for the DG1 discrete graphics card, contingent upon the forthcoming kernel support. The exposed media encode/decode capabilities for resolution limits and supported codecs is the same as Tigerlake.
- Tigerlake/Gen12 fixes.
- Optimizations to reduce driver latency.
- Error reporting improvements and other low-level code changes.
- Bug fixes.
This open-source Intel Media Driver 20.2.pre4 release can be downloaded at GitHub.
