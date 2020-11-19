Linux Support Published For Intel's "Maple Ridge" Thunderbolt Controller
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 November 2020 at 11:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
Announced during the summer was Intel's Maple Ridge controller in the form of the Intel JHL8540 / JHL8340 chips as their first discrete Thunderbolt / USB4 controllers. Linux support for the Intel Maple Ridge controller is now on the way.

Intel's Linux Thunderbolt software expert Mika Westerberg who oversees the code for the Linux kernel has sent out the code wiring up the Maple Ridge support. Also as part of the patch series is improving the USB4 router NVM upgrade functionality and supporting USB4 router operations proxy in conjunction with the latest Intel Thunderbolt firmware connection manager.

The Intel JHL8540 / JHL8340 Maple Ridge support and other Thunderbolt improvements were sent out today as part of this patch series. These patches will likely be part of the upcoming Linux 5.11 kernel cycle.
