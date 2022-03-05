Intel "Madison Peak" Bluetooth Support Coming For Linux 5.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 March 2022 at 08:00 AM EST.
Beyond all their timely Linux kernel contributions surrounding their processors and graphics hardware, Intel continues well with ensuring network adapters, Bluetooth, and other ASICs are generally well supported on Linux ahead of launch. With Linux 5.18 there is now support for "Madison peak" as another yet-to-be-announced Bluetooth chip.

Making its way into net-next overnight is adding support for Intel Madison Peak (MsP2) to Linux's generic Bluetooth USB driver, BTUSB. Only the new USB device ID (0x0035) was necessary with no other Linux Bluetooth driver changes necessary this time around.


Intel continues with their timely Linux hardware support.


This Linux Bluetooth driver enablement patch for Intel Madison Peak is the first time I'm seeing this codename referenced and doesn't appear to have any other public details yet for this forthcoming Intel Bluetooth hardware offering. At least the Linux support is now ready to go. With it being in net-next, it will be submitted as part of the networking subsystem updates for the Linux 5.18 merge window opening later this month.

Linux 5.18 on the networking side has also prepared UDP IPv6 optimizations and other improvements throughout for the many wired and wireless network device drivers included in the kernel. The Linux BTUSB driver on Friday also added support for a LG LGSBWAC02 (MT7663BUN) chipset as well.
