Intel MAX10 BMC Hardware Monitoring With Linux 5.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 October 2020 at 06:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Linux 5.10 will bring a new driver for the Intel MAX10 BMC.

The Intel MAX10 "board management controller" is found on the Intel FPGA cards like the N3000 programmable acceleration card. With Linux 5.10 there is a new hwmon driver for supporting the MAX10 BMC. This driver in turn allows collected sensors like voltage, current, thermal, and power to be exposed under Linux for monitoring purposes.


The new driver as intel-m10-bmc-hwmon is just over 300 lines of code thanks to the BMC firmware doing most of the work and the driver primarily having to just retrieve the information from shared registers.

This driver follows other recent Intel FPGA upstreaming work such as with the FPGA Security Manager and other bits.

Other hwmon work coming for this next kernel cycle also includes AMD Zen 3 CPU temperature monitoring.
