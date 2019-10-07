Intel Lowers Costs On New Xeon W-2200 Series & Cuts Core 9000 F-Series CPU Pricing

In addition to The Cascadelake X-Series CPUs laqunching at a much lower price, Intel announced the Xeon W-2200 series today also at lower pricing while cutting prices on their existing Core 9000 F-series desktop CPUs too.
The Xeon W-2200 series ranges from the Xeon W-2223 at 4 cores / 8 threads for $294 USD through the W-2295 at 18 cores / 36 threads for $1333 USD. In total eight W-2200 processors were announced today with Hyper Threading across the entire stack, TDPs from 120 to 165 Watts, DDR4-2933 ECC memory support on all these CPUs sans DDR4-2666 for the Xeon W-2223, 2.5G i225 Ethernet support, and Intel DL-BOOST support for these Cascadelake-based processors.
More details on the Intel Xeon W-2200 line-up via Intel.com.
For the existing Intel Core 9000 desktop processors of the F series (those CPUs lacking integrated graphics), it also turns out Intel is cutting those prices by 5~20%. The Core i3 9100F now drops from $120 to $97 USD, the Core i9 9900KF drops from $488 to $463, and the other i3/i5/i7 F SKUs also see similar price reductions. These price drops are beginning today.
