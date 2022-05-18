Intel Linux Driver Wiring Up New "vRAM Self Refresh" Feature For Arc Graphics Cards
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 May 2022 at 02:03 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
With the upcoming Linux 5.19 cycle appearing to be the point at which Intel's DG2/Alchemist Linux graphics driver support is settling down and may end up being the base version requirement for their forthcoming discrete graphics cards, we are seeing other non-core feature work happen for these Arc Graphics products. A new feature we've only seen mentioned today for the first time by Intel is "vRAM SR", short for vRAM Self-Refresh.

The vRAM Self-Refresh support is debuting with upcoming Intel discrete graphics cards for use during D3cold and S0ix system-wide suspend. vRAM Self-Refresh avoids having to possibly evict local memory objects over to system memory during the low-power states. The vRAM Self-Refresh is able to retain the dedicated video memory context and allowing it to be restored when exiting the D3cold power state. In turn this feature lowers the latency when leaving the low-power state but does come at a slight power consumption cost with retaining the dedicated video memory state by keeping it partially powered-up.

The Intel Arc Graphics client graphics cards also alternatively support the "D3Cold-Off" mode instead of "D3Cold-VRSR" where there is the maximum power savings (zero Watt) albeit with the higher exit latency.


Intel


This Intel vRAM Self-Refresh functionality also depends upon support from the host BIOS for functioning. The vRAM Self-Refresh support also is supported by the earlier DG1 development graphics cards but the Linux driver has not supported it to this point, though that could change once the DG2 support is squared away.

This Intel vRAM SR work follows other DG2 power management work seen as well in recent days for getting Intel's client graphics cards ready to run well on Linux.

See this patch series for more details. Though due to the timing of this series it's not expected to land now until the 5.20~6.0 kernel cycle.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Releases SVT-AV1 v1.1 As It Continues Advancing Open-Source AV1 Encoding
Linux Adding A Quirk To Improve Power Management For Intel Arc "Alchemist" GPUs
Connecting Intel Alder Lake Systems Via USB4/Thunderbolt Can Be Faster Come Linux 5.19
Intel IPI Virtualization Ready For Linux 5.19
Intel In-Field Scan "IFS" Poised For Linux 5.19 To Help Spot Faulty Silicon
Intel Announces "Project Amber" For Verifying The Trustworthiness Of Clouds
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Arch Linux Temporarily Steps Back From WirePlumber After Snafu
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
MIPS Claims "Best-In-Class Performance" With New RISC-V eVocore CPUs
Valve Developer Starts Poking At Open-Source "RADV" Driver Support For GFX11/RDNA3
Microsoft Issues First Production Release Of Its CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19
Ubuntu's Chromium Snap Now Allows Enabling Native Wayland Support