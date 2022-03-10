Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Improving DRRS Support For Better Power-Savings

A set of 13 patches were posted overnight for improving the Intel Linux kernel graphics driver's handling of the power-savings feature Display Refresh Rate Switching (DRRS) for laptops.Prominent Intel Linux graphics driver developer Ville Syrjala spearheaded the 13 patches to clean-up and fix the DDRS code within the i915 module. With the clean-ups in place, it should be safe finally for enabling DRRS on all eDP ports going back to Ironlake... At least for the eDP ports while PCH ports need further work.Besides making it sane to enable Display Refresh Rate Switching for eDP ports back to Ironlake, this patch series also starts work on DRRS static support for changing the refresh rate based on user requests.



It's about time...