D3Cold-Off Power Savings Being Prepped For Intel's Linux Driver For Arc Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 June 2022 at 01:53 PM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL
Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver developers remain very busy preparing the open-source driver stack for Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist hardware. While much of the base enablement work is complete and now with Linux 5.19 the compute support is even exposed to user-space, one of the areas seeing more work in recent times has been around power management.

There still is a number of power management patches coming about for Intel DG2/Alchemist graphics processors on Linux. The most recent patch series out this week is preparing D3Cold-Off power savings support for the GPU when not in use.

This work-in-progress D3Cold-Off support for run-time power management will allow powering off the discrete GPU and dedicated video memory when not in use. However, the patch series doesn't yet introduce the actual D3Cold policy. The D3Cold-Off will allow for maximum power savings while prior patches prepared D3Cold-VRSR support for the vRAM Self Refresh mode.


See this new patch series if interested in the progress around the run-time power management improvements or overall DG2/Alchemist bring-up for Intel discrete graphics on Linux.
