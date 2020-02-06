Intel Open-Source Developer Has Been Working On "FGKASLR" For Better Kernel Security
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 February 2020 at 07:13 AM EST. 3 Comments
INTEL --
As another step towards tightening up the Linux kernel security, Intel's Kristen Carlson Accardi has proposed "FGKASLR" as a significant step forward for better enhancing the Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization.

The Linux kernel has employed kernel address space layout randomization (KASLR) since 2005 for fending off possible exploits that rely upon jumping to known positions within memory. While KASLR makes memory addresses for the kernel less predictable, attackers could still ultimately determine the base address of the kernel through enough guessing or leaking kernel addresses. But in aiming to make KASLR more effective, Kristen Carlson Accardi has proposed finer grained kernel address space randomization, or FGKASLR for short.

FGKASLR applies function reordering on top of the KASLR base address randomization to make relative addresses within the kernel less predictable. This function reordering is done at boot time and thus adds about an extra second of latency when booting up the system.

There is also the possibility of performance hits from FGKASLR, "Using kcbench, a kernel compilation benchmark, the performance of a kernel build with finer grained KASLR was about 1% slower than a kernel with standard KASLR. Analysis with perf showed a slightly higher percentage of L1-icache-load-misses. Other workloads were examined as well, with varied results. Some workloads performed significantly worse under FGKASLR, while others stayed the same or were mysteriously better. In general, it will depend on the code flow whether or not finer grained KASLR will impact your workload, and how the underlying code was designed."

The request for comments on this new FGKASLR functionality can be found via this mailing list post.
3 Comments
Related News
The Meteoric Rise Of Fwupd+LVFS For Linux Firmware Updates
Intel's Linux Graphics Stack Is Close To Landing A Code-Generator Generator
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
Intel Gateway SoC Enablement Continues With Linux 5.6 Plus Other PCI/PCIe Changes
Intel MKL-DNN/DNNL 1.2 Released With Performance Improvements For Deep Learning On CPUs
Intel MPX Support Is Dead With Linux 5.6
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
Red Hat vs. SUSE vs. Canonical Contributions To The Mainline Linux Kernel Over The 2010s
CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives
Sony Now "Officially" Maintaining The Linux PlayStation Input Driver, But Leads To Interesting Problem
Linux 5.6 Is The First Kernel For 32-Bit Systems Ready To Run Past Year 2038