Intel DRM Linux Driver Working On DisplayPort Forward Error Correction
16 October 2018
Going in hand with their work on display stream compression for dealing with next-generation displays, the Intel Direct Rendering Manager driver developers are working on "FEC" support to deal with any errors that come up in the stream.

DisplayPort's Forward Error Correction (FEC) is part of the specification since DP 1.4 and is for ensuring reliable, error-free video transport. Forward Error Correction allows for correcting link errors and a "glitch-free visual experience" by using a Reed-Solomon parity/correction check. The DisplayPort sink can detect and correct any small errors in the compressed video stream.

The DP FEC patches for the Intel DRM Linux driver can be found on the intel-gfx list. The Display Stream Compression (DSC) and Forward Error Correction is too late for making it into the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel, but hopefully we'll see these display tech advancements come in time for the follow-on kernel release in early 2019.
