Intel PMC Mux Control Driver Coming For Linux 5.7 To Change USB-C Modes
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 March 2020 at 10:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
One of the new Intel drivers up for testing that is currently in the USB-next for the forthcoming Linux 5.7 kernel cycle is the Intel PMC Mux Control driver.

The intel_pmc_mux Linux driver is for Intel's latest hardware platforms in being able to change the mode/roles of USB-C ports. The PMC (Power Management Controller) micro-controller with this mux-agent is predominantly found on newer Intel SoCs.

This driver interfaces with the PMC micro-controller firmware in order to alter the configuration of the USB (de)multiplexer state for entering/exiting the USB data role to enter USB Type-C alternate modes, DisplayPort, or Thunderbolt 3 functionality. Thus for those with the latest and greatest Intel hardware and looking to switch use these alternate modes, this driver is important.

This new driver is within USB-next should you need the driver today.
