Intel Sends In More Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 February 2022 at 04:48 AM EST. Add A Comment
Intel on Wednesday sent in another batch of i915 kernel graphics driver updates to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of next month's Linux 5.18 merge window.

This latest PR builds off prior rounds of work for Linux 5.18 including DG2-G12 platform support, Alder Lake N support, performance improvements for DG2/Alchemist, and other changes.

This latest (and likely last feature pull of i915 for v5.18) has a lot of display-related work. There are display IPS fixes, DP 128b/132b updates, a "major display code clean-up" while working to fix up the DisplayPort DFP 4:2:0 handling, big joiner updates, fixes for the DG2/Alchemist display code, and more. There are also Panel Self Refresh PSR2 fixes, Alder Lake P PHY fixes, PCH support for Alder Lake N, and other low-level changes.

The full list of this week's Intel graphics driver changes heading to DRM-Next can be found via the pull request.
