Intel Sends In DG2-G12 Support For Linux 5.18 Along With Other Changes

Feature work on the DRM graphics driver changes for Linux 5.18 will be winding down shortly while some new drm-intel-gt-next changes were submitted this week. Arguably most significant with this pull request is the DG2-G12 sub-platform being added. DG2 "G12" references began appearing within Intel's open-source driver code toward the end of 2021 and then the Linux kernel patches appeared. DG2-G12 is a new varaint following the existing DG2-G10 and DG2-G11 targets supported already by the open-source Linux graphics driver code. The commit message calls DG2-G12 "another fork in the DG2 design." But otherwise not much is known yet about the DG2-G12 variant and not any exciting bits exposed from the kernel driver enablement.
Various changes were made to the Intel i915 driver to start the DG2-G12 new variant support of DG2/Alchemist.
This latest Intel pull request also adds more DG2/Alchemist driver workarounds, adds Raptor Lake C0 and D0 stepping details, and also has more improvements for running Intel discrete graphics on 64-bit Arm (AArch64) systems. There is also parallel submission work, improvements to the GuC handling code, and a vsriety of other low-level code improvements.
The full list of Intel patches this week ready to go for Linux 5.18 can be found via this pull request. The Linux 5.18 merge window should formally kick off in late March with the kernel then debuting as stable around late May.