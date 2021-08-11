Intel Graphics Driver Queues More DG2 Code For Linux While Removing Cannon Lake

Intel has another big batch of open-source kernel graphics driver updates it sent out to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle. The DG2 graphics card is getting wired up while this pull request does also finally remove the Cannon Lake "Gen 10" graphics that never materialized in commercial products.
In early July Intel began posting DG2 graphics driver support as well as XeHP SDV support. This second Intel graphics card is getting brought up on Linux now with DG1 getting squared away finally with all the changes around device local memory, transitioning to TTM memory management, GuC handling, making use of the DRM scheduler, and much more that has been ongoing for months while various patch series are still working their way to mainline.
Last week via the "drm-intel-gt-next" code was the initial XeHP and DG2 support code while the rest of that DG2 initial bring-up is part of this week's drm-intel-next pull request to DRM-Next. The basic DG2 enabling is here and will be found in Linux 5.15 while it's not immediately clear to outsiders how mature this support is yet or ready for parties outside of Intel. Intel DG2 is reportedly sampling to external developers now while has been rumored for a possible CES 2022 launch, so there still is more time for further work to happen on the kernel support.
As written about last month, Intel is finally dropping Cannon Lake graphics support from their kernel driver. In 2020 there was already the removal of this Gen10 "CNL" support from their Mesa user-space code while for Linux 5.15 this code is also being eliminated in the kernel given that no Cannon Lake CPUs ultimately shipped with the graphics enabled.
This week's Intel DRM-Next pull also has various display handling updates, various code improvements for handling different graphics hardware generations/revisions, and a wide variety of fixes. The fixes primarily benefit their latest generation Gen12 graphics as well as future parts like Alder Lake.
The full list of this week's Intel DRM-Next changes via this PR.
