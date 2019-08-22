Linux Begins Preparing For Intel's New "Lightning Mountain" SoC

Linux kernel development activity has shown light on a new Intel SoC we haven't anything about to date... Lightning Mountain.
We haven't seen Intel Lightning Mountain referenced elsewhere yet but in our original monitoring of the various Linux kernel patch flow, this is a new Atom SoC on the way.
Intel Lightning Mountain is a new Atom SoC derived from 14nm Airmont. Code references do call for this as a "network processor", but a discussion over the "NP" name has revealed that Lightning Mountain will be used by more than just network processor use-cases.
Not much is known about Lightning Mountain at this point but the patches have started for this Airmont-derived Atom SoC. These patches so far are mainly just adding in new IDs for the SoC and otherwise following the Airmont code paths. This initial Lightning Mountain support should make it into the upcoming Linux 5.4 kernel merge window.
Add A Comment