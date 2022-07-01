Intel Releases libva 2.15 Video Acceleration Library

Intel on Friday released libva 2.15 as the newest update to the open-source Video Acceleration API (VA-API) library used on modern systems for GPU-accelerated video decoding.
Libva 2.15 is the VA-API library that continues to serve as one of Intel's main means of GPU-based video decoding on Linux. Libva 2.15 changes include:
- Add: new display HW attribute to report PCI ID
- Add: sample depth related parameters for AV1e
- Add: refresh_frame_flags for AV1e
- Add: missing fields in va_TraceVAEncSequenceParameterBufferHEVC.
- Add: nvidia-drm to the drm driver map
- Add: type and buffer for delta qp per block
- Deprecation: remove the va_fool support
- Fix:Correct the version of meson build on master branch
- Fix:X11 DRI2: check if device is a render node
- Build:Use also strong stack protection if supported
- Trace:print the string for profile/entrypoint/configattrib
The NVIDIA-DRM driver detection within the libva library should be useful for efforts like the NVIDIA VA-API driver built atop NVDEC. In fact, this libva change was made by the nvidia-vaapi-driver developer. Most of the other changes in this release are fixes and other mostly mundane items but the AV1e additions also stand out.
The new VA-API library 2.15 release can be downloaded from GitHub.
