Intel Releases libva 2.15 Video Acceleration Library

- Add: new display HW attribute to report PCI ID

- Add: sample depth related parameters for AV1e

- Add: refresh_frame_flags for AV1e

- Add: missing fields in va_TraceVAEncSequenceParameterBufferHEVC.

- Add: nvidia-drm to the drm driver map

- Add: type and buffer for delta qp per block

- Deprecation: remove the va_fool support

- Fix:Correct the version of meson build on master branch

- Fix:X11 DRI2: check if device is a render node

- Build:Use also strong stack protection if supported

- Trace:print the string for profile/entrypoint/configattrib

Intel on Friday released libva 2.15 as the newest update to the open-source Video Acceleration API (VA-API) library used on modern systems for GPU-accelerated video decoding.Libva 2.15 is the VA-API library that continues to serve as one of Intel's main means of GPU-based video decoding on Linux. Libva 2.15 changes include:The NVIDIA-DRM driver detection within the libva library should be useful for efforts like the NVIDIA VA-API driver built atop NVDEC . In fact, this libva change was made by the nvidia-vaapi-driver developer. Most of the other changes in this release are fixes and other mostly mundane items but the AV1e additions also stand out.The new VA-API library 2.15 release can be downloaded from GitHub