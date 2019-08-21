Intel Launches 10th Gen "Comet Lake" Laptop CPUs For Laptops & 2-in-1s
21 August 2019
Earlier this month Intel announced 11 Icelake CPUs for laptops and 2-in1s under their 10th Gen CPU line-up. Today the company announced the 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs also for 2-in-1s and laptops.

While the 10th Gen Icelake CPUs launched at the start of the month only went up to four cores / eight threads, the Comet Lake CPUs in their Core i7 series go up to six cores / twelve threads. These sub-15W Comet Lake CPUs are still based upon 14nm tech and a further refinement of Skylake/Coffeelake. Yes, adding to the bit cluttered line-up of modern Intel CPUs/cores, they are mixing their "10th Gen" CPUs with their 10nm Icelake and 14nm Comet Lake parts -- for areas where Icelake isn't yet capable.

Besides topping out at 6 cores / 12 threads, Comet Lake will feature CPUs with up to a 4.9GHz turbo, 12MB cache, 1.15GHz Gen9 graphics core, and LPDDR4x/LPDDR3/DDR4 memory support.

More details on these Intel Comet Lake Y and U parts via Intel.com.

With the recent software components since earlier this year -- name Mesa and the Linux kernel -- Comet Lake support should be in good standing.
