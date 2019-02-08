Intel Sends In Their Last Batch Of Graphics Driver Feature Updates For Linux 5.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 February 2019 at 03:35 PM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
As anticipated with the DRM-Next feature cutoff upon us for the next kernel cycle, Intel's open-source developers today sent out their last planned set of feature changes slated for the Linux 5.1 kernel cycle.

In preparation for the Linux 5.1 kernel cycle that will officially get underway when Linux 5.0 debuts around the end of February, Intel has already queued a lot of new material into the DRM-Next staging area. That earlier work most notably includes enabling Fastboot graphics by default for newer generations of graphics hardware for enhancing the boot experience. That Fastboot support by default is for Skylake and newer as well as various Atom SoCs. Also notable is Coffeelake GVT support for graphics virtualization. And the pull requests to DRM-Next over recent weeks have also included various Icelake fixes and other low-level improvements and code clean-ups.

With today's final batch of material for Linux 5.1, it's notable in that it includes the new user-space API for some Icelake features with their new VA-API media driver. This pull request also includes various work on activity tracking, execbuf and preemption improvements, Icelake watermark fixes, DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) fixes, and an initial work around fully atomic gamma mode support.

This latest batch of Intel graphics/display code feature patches can be found via this pull request.

The Linux 5.1 kernel cycle will kick off in either very late February or early March and then should culminate with the Linux 5.1.0 stable release around May.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
ARM Mali 400/500 DRM Driver Volleyed Out Again, Trying To Get Into The Mainline Kernel
Linux 5.0-rc5 Released: This Kernel Release Is Calming Down Nicely
Linux DRM Gets CRTC Background Color Property For Memory Bandwidth Savings
HMM Gets New Features/Improvements, Nouveau Support Aligned For Linux 5.1
Linux 5.0-rc4 Kernel Released - "Everything Looks Ok"
Linux Headers May Soon Be Available In-Kernel Via /proc
Popular News This Week
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
PipeWire Should Be One Of The Exciting Linux Desktop Technologies For 2019
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN
GCC To Begin Implementing MMX Intrinsics With SSE Instructions
Initial Hands-On & Benchmarking With The Dell XPS 9380 Pre-Loaded With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS